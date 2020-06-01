Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will report sales of $11.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $10.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $47.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $48.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.05 million, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMST. Raymond James downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74.

In other news, Director W Glenn Hogan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $69,400.00. Also, Director Kevin James Kooman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $184,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,600. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 251,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 28,044 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 291,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

