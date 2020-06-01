LINKA Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $18,925.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.23 or 0.04911592 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00054713 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002625 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002244 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

