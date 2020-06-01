Lisk (LSK) Market Capitalization Achieves $149.16 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Lisk has a total market cap of $149.16 million and $3.08 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00012703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018648 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011709 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016740 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 139,950,624 coins and its circulating supply is 123,896,012 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, Binance, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Poloniex, Huobi, Coinbe, Livecoin, Upbit, BitBay, COSS, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Bitbns, OKEx, Bittrex, Coindeal, YoBit, Exrates, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

