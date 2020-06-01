Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $45.67 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $45.67 or 0.00482122 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $2.96 billion and $2.64 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000442 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,856,585 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

