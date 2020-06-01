LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in LKQ by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,145,000 after purchasing an additional 337,747 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 432.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 384,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 312,145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 861,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 553,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after buying an additional 196,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 92,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

