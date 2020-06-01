Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $389.10. The company had a trading volume of 764,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,614. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

