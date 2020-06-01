Loki 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $66,097.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003888 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a total market capitalization of $17.74 million and approximately $66,097.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,477.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.02456296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.89 or 0.02541664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00482569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00689304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00073627 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00023357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00547482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 48,131,744 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

