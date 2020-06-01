Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Loki has a market cap of $18.73 million and $69,972.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00004020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,678.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.17 or 0.02491748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.10 or 0.02542722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00488039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00689264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00073007 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00546698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 48,146,185 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

