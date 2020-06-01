Louisiana-Pacific Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,184 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,152% compared to the average volume of 414 call options.

NYSE LPX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,432.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,602 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $59,421,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $867,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $600,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 75.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,893 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.