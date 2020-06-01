Lympo Trading Down 11% Over Last Week (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $49,443.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Fatbtc, HADAX and Allbit. Over the last week, Lympo has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.00 or 0.02035582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00181898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029385 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Allbit, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

