Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.94 Million

Brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) will report sales of $29.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the highest is $54.91 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $263.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $692.60 million to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $670.95 million, with estimates ranging from $456.00 million to $845.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

MSGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Shares of MSGS traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,241. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $148.49 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $6,055,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $4,598,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $5,562,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $14,115,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $1,125,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

