Magi Price Down 2.2% This Week (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Magi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Magi has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Magi has a total market capitalization of $196,264.75 and approximately $16.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Magi Profile

Magi is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 10,365,411 coins. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

