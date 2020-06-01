Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $497.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.92. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

