Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) SVP Robert G. Howell Sells 31,000 Shares

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.40. 774,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.46. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $95.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 2.00.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lowered Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
