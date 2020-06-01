Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) SVP Robert G. Howell Sells 31,000 Shares

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.40. 774,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.46. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $95.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after buying an additional 40,156 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lowered Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

