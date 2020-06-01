Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th.

NYSE:MTW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 602,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,352. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $322.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,523.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Manitowoc by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 88.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

