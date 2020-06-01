Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Sells $312,920.00 in Stock

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MANT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 201,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.24. Mantech International Corp has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mantech International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,504,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after acquiring an additional 70,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mantech International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mantech International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,175,000 after buying an additional 61,857 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mantech International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after buying an additional 152,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mantech International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

