MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Director Sells $40,541.62 in Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $40,541.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HZO stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.03. 320,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,779. The company has a market capitalization of $415.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. MarineMax Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MarineMax by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

