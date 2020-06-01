Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,029.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $897.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $887.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,070.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 122.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.8% in the first quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 137.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 23,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

