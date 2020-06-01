MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stake Boosted by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess makes up 8.2% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 1.50% of MarketAxess worth $188,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 34,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 10.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total value of $120,282.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,860.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKTX traded up $16.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $524.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 0.63. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $517.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $440.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.71.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

