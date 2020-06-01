Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will announce sales of $278.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.70 million and the lowest is $269.40 million. Materion reported sales of $297.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $277.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

MTRN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 136,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,262. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Materion has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 14.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,918,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Materion by 2,324.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Materion by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

