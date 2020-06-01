MediBloc [QRC20] Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,600.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.22 or 0.02491634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.27 or 0.02547472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00490236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00692464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00073019 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00547302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

