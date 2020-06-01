Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 76,289 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,008,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,289 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $100,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average is $118.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

