Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,669 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Nike worth $110,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,829. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

