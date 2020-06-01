Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 242,194 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,194 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of AbbVie worth $123,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in AbbVie by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 372,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after buying an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in AbbVie by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,622,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018,193. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

