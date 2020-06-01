Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of salesforce.com worth $131,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,909,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -978.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,288,479.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,847,407.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $1,724,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,754 shares of company stock valued at $61,473,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Argus upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

