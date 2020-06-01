Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $124 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.25% of Shopify worth $124,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,399 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,143,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 402.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,580,000 after buying an additional 223,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $7.50 on Monday, hitting $750.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,281. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $655.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -644.81 and a beta of 1.53. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $262.17 and a one year high of $844.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $634.19.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

