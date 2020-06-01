Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $131.07 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,820,593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 681,721 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.51% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $131,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.83. 104,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,597. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

