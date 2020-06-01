Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 51,482 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Accenture worth $116,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.52. The stock had a trading volume of 838,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.92. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.89.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.