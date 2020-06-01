Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Gap Up to $8.89

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.67, but opened at $8.89. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 13,799,600 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 128.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

