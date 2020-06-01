Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Gap Up to $8.89

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.67, but opened at $8.89. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 13,799,600 shares traded.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.
Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)
Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.
