Monero Classic Market Cap Tops $7.66 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00004299 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $901.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 57.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00690024 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,803,710 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

