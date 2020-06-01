Mooncoin (MOON) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 59.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 60.9% lower against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $256.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00488506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012212 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000478 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,790,519,301 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

