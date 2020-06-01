Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

MYOV traded up $4.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.93. 18,703,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.56.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 387,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,904,622.00. Insiders purchased 2,657,829 shares of company stock worth $23,976,151 over the last ninety days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,863,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 868,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $10,498,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $10,150,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 463,570 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

