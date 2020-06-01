Myovant Sciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 14,576 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,055% compared to the average daily volume of 462 call options.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded up $4.69 on Monday, hitting $16.94. 504,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,155. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.56. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $447,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 2,657,829 shares of company stock valued at $23,976,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYOV. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

