Myovant Sciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 14,576 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,055% compared to the average daily volume of 462 call options.
Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded up $4.69 on Monday, hitting $16.94. 504,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,155. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.56. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYOV. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.