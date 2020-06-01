Nabriva Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 7,707 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,252% compared to the typical volume of 570 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 33,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NBRV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.78. 2,054,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.67% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBRV. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.