NAGA (NGC) Market Cap Reaches $3.40 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. NAGA has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $5,087.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. In the last week, NAGA has traded up 98.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.23 or 0.04919447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00054703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002244 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

