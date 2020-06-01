Namecoin (NMC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,520.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004754 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $1,520.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,672.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.99 or 0.02543039 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00664081 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010664 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

