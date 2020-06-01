National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) rose 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $33.43, approximately 1,695,924 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,585,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.65.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.