Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.73, but opened at $7.00. Navigator shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 499,500 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $390.79 million, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,389,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Navigator by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Navigator by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Navigator by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

