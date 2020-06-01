Nebula AI Trading Up 28.4% Over Last Week (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $360,196.37 and approximately $10.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. Over the last week, Nebula AI has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.61 or 0.04724808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002783 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,913,863,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

