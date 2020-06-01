Nebulas (NAS) Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00003978 BTC on major exchanges including Neraex, Binance, Gate.io and Huobi. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 18% higher against the dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.57 or 0.04714499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Nebulas is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,518,849 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, OKEx, Gate.io, LBank, Binance, Huobi, BCEX and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

