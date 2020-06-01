Neil Dougherty Sells 79,374 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

