Neo Achieves Market Cap of $786.22 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Neo has a total market cap of $786.22 million and $567.29 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $11.15 or 0.00117672 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Ovis, Coinnest and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.02042359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00180432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023637 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Ovis, Coinrail, BitMart, Coinnest, Gate.io, CoinEx, Binance, Huobi, Bitfinex, BitForex, LBank, DragonEX, BigONE, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Tidebit, Allcoin, BCEX, Exrates, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, TDAX, Liquid, Bibox, Cobinhood, Kucoin, OKEx, Switcheo Network, Upbit, Bitbns, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Koinex, COSS, Bitinka and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

