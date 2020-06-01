Nestree 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.42 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Nestree has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $1.42 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nestree has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029066 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 515.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001338 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017128 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,570.82 or 0.99174459 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000948 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00073533 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,848,559 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

