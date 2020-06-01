New Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:NGD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect New Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:NGD) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). New Gold also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Gold.

New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating to an “outperform spec under weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NGD stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,844. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

