Newton Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.79 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. Over the last week, Newton has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and $742,938.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.02042359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00180432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

