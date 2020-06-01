NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Trading 9.8% Higher

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s stock price traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.70, 1,012,262 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 817,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NF Energy Saving from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NF Energy Saving stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of NF Energy Saving as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NF Energy Saving Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIMI)

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

