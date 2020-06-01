NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.26, approximately 68,938,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 57,472,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Citigroup lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 138.04% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. NIO’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.42) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $29,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

