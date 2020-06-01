Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Trading Up 6.3%

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.20, approximately 39,387,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 32,279,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.