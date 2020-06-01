Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Earns Media Impact Score of 5.00

Headlines about Nomura (NYSE:NMR) have been trending extremely positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nomura earned a daily sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:NMR traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.26. 285,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Nomura had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nomura has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.