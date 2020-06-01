Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $2,070,237.40 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 11,110 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $2,070,237.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.12. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $189.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Nordson by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

